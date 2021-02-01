The Matthew Stafford trade and other Rams stories to know

The Los Angeles Rams made big news on Saturday night with the report of their pending trade with the Detroit Lions involving quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, as well as multiple draft picks.

We are now in the offseason when we do a weekly check-in on the rest of the teams in the NFC West.

Here are the stories from the last week that Arizona Cardinals fans should know about one of the team’s division rivals.





The Rams trade Jared Goff, picks to the Lions for Mathew Stafford

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

This was the biggest news of the week. The Rams, who have not had a first-round pick since selecting Goff first overall in 2016, will not have another first-round pick until 2024. They agree to send Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for Stafford. There are ramifications with the salary cap but Stafford is viewed as an upgrade in many ways.

The Rams' cap situation is not good

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are one of many teams significantly over the cap for 2021. They aren't the worst-off team, though. With the trade of Goff a year after cutting running back Todd Gurley, the Rams now have the two largest dead money hits against the cap in league history.

Rams' defensive system to stay similar under DC Raheem Morris

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons after Brandon Staley was hired to be head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams replaced Staley with Raheem Morris. Los Angeles had the league's No. 1 defense and there are questions as to how much Morris will change the defensive system. After all, he has primarily coached 4-3 systems and the Rams have run a 3-4 for the last several seasons. However, it appears that Morris will keep Staley's defensive system in place and add his own parts to it.

Aaron Donald wins another award

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Donald is great. He receives honor after honor and this offseason is no different. The latest is being named Defensive Player of the Year by the 101 Awards. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and