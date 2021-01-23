Matthew Stafford trade: Best destinations for the Lions QB

Football fans got some stunning news before Conference Championship Sunday:

With the news coming that Detroit Lions veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed with the organization to part ways, there is likely going to be a flurry of potential suitors lining up for the QB’s services. Given the number of teams in this off-season seeking a quarterback, and the limited options available, many teams are going to come calling.

What are the best potential landing spots for Stafford’s services?

New England Patriots

Anytime a big-name player is mentioned either via free agency or trade, Bill Belichick's name is at the top of everyone's lists. Adding to that this season is the simple fact that quarterback is a need in New England. The Cam Newton experiment seems to have come to an end, and with the Patriots picking 15th in the upcoming draft, it is unlikely that New England will be in striking distance of a quarterback in the draft who can start day one. Now the Patriots have cap space and they have a number of players who opted-out last season returning, so there is a potential to turn things around quickly, but quarterback is the biggest need facing them. Josh McDaniels returning to New England is perhaps a draw, and the offensive coordinator has shown the ability to dial up throws in the downfield passing game that could be enticing for Stafford. One potential wrinkle? The recent news that Matt Patricia, Stafford's head coach the past few seasons, is returning to New England. Whether that would be a positive, or a negative, remains to be seen.

Indianapolis Colts

Another team that finds themselves back in the quarterback market after spending some time there last off-season is the Indianapolis Colts. With Philip Rivers retiring, the Colts have to address the position yet again. They do have Jacoby Brissett on the roster, in addition to last year's draft pick in the fourth round Jacob Eason, but Matthew Stafford is a better quarterback at this point than both of those players. Indianapolis has the cap space to make such a move, and as we saw last season Chris Ballard is willing to make trades (DeForest Buckner) and acquire veteran quarterbacks. Indianapolis also has a slight edge in draft capital over the New England Patriots, as the Patriots lack a third rounder due to the video taping incident from two seasons ago. The Colts also have more weapons on offense than New England, including a more talented wide receiver room.

Carolina Panthers

One of the more fascinating discussions around any team this draft cycle centers around what the Carolina Panthers are going to do with the eighth-overall selection. Teddy Bridgewater did not show enough this season to lock down the starting job for sure heading into 2021, but the Panthers might be outside of striking range for one of the top quarterbacks in this next cycle. There are also those who wonder if going in a different direction with selection makes more sense, given needs on the offensive line or in the secondary. Trading for Matthew Stafford gives the Panthers some roster flexibility - in terms of what to do in the draft - and gives them a starter who can make the most out of Joe Brady's offense. Carolina also has weapons in place, from Robby Anderson to D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey, so the scheme fit and talent boxes are checked. Adding Stafford would turn the Panthers into playoff contenders sooner than perhaps any other available path.

Denver Broncos

Reportedly John Elway remains a big fan of Drew Lock, but with Elway taking a different role with the Denver Broncos, and incoming general manager George Paton being given time and space to make a decision about the young quarterback, you can see how the Broncos could be a destination for Matthew Stafford. After all, given his time with the Minnesota Vikings Paton has enjoyed front-row seats to evaluate Stafford over the past few years, and you can imagine how that could sway his decision. Vic Fangio also spent a few years trying to slow Stafford down as the defensive coordinator in Chicago, so he might have some thoughts. Would Stafford enjoy a move to the Mile High City? With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to throw to, you would think that would be enticing. So too might playing for Pat Shurmur, the offensive coordinator in Denver. Given what Shurmur did for Case Keenum a few seasons ago, Stafford might look for a similar kind of season under the offensive coordinator.

Houston Texans

Could a blockbuster Matthew Stafford/Deshaun Watson trade be in the works? At first blush it sounds absurd, two elite quarterbacks moving on from their current franchises. But with Watson wanting out of Houston - badly it seems - and now Stafford looking for a new home perhaps a deal could be reached. Complicating matters is the fact that the Texans are still looking to hire a head coach, and who knows how the next coach will feel about Stafford. Or more importantly, how willing they will be to part with Watson. But with two talented QBs looking for new homes, it is not hard to connect the dots.

San Francisco

From where I sit, this seems to make the most sense. From San Francisco's perspective, it seems that the Jimmy Garoppolo Experience has run its course. Moving on from the quarterback is a smart decision both on-the-field (as it seems that the team has run into a bit of a ceiling with Garoppolo under center) and financially. Trading Garoppolo, or cutting him outright, would generate a savings of over $24 million according to the handy salary cap calculator at OverTheCap.com. From Matthew Stafford's perspective, think of what he saw this season. He saw Aaron Rodgers enjoy a career-year - and likely win another MVP - playing in a system that is an offshoot of the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan system. Play-action heavy, quarterback-friendly, designed to put quarterbacks in a position to succeed. Such a system might be a huge boost to Stafford's production at this point in his career, and after languishing in Detroit for so many years now he'll finally be in an offense that is totally committed to the quarterback, and has made even some poor quarterbacks look good. Imagine what Stafford could do in San Francisco?