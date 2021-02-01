Matthew Stafford trade: Bears reportedly offered Lions more than first-rounder

Bears reportedly offered more than first-rounder for Stafford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will almost certainly have a new starting quarterback by the time Week 1 of the 2021 season rolls around, but no one really knows who that person will be. Not only that, no one really knows how the Bears will acquire their next QB. Will it be a blockbuster trade? A free agent signing? Or will Ryan Pace use one of his top picks to bring in a rookie? For the first time, we have a real clue that the Bears may want to make a splashy move before the draft starts in April. Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that not only were the Bears in on the Lions’ Matthew Stafford trade, they offered more than a first-rounder to Detroit.

From a special edition of NFL Now: Breaking down the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade that was several weeks in the making for the #Rams and #Lions. pic.twitter.com/RYz18FqDYZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2021

Realistically, the Bears had no shot at landing Stafford, especially after learning that so many teams were interested in making a deal. With plenty of competitive offers, the Lions probably moved the Bears near the bottom of their potential suitors, as NFC North rivals. The last thing new Detroit GM Brad Holmes wants is to play Stafford twice a season for the next two years.

Even though the Bears didn’t seal the deal to bring in Stafford, this news signals to other GMs across the league that Pace is serious about bringing a top-tier quarterback to Halas Hall. If he was willing to move more than a first-rounder for Stafford, what would Pace be willing to give up for Deshaun Watson? It’s hard to truly extrapolate what kind of a deal the Bears would be comfortable making for Watson, as Houston’s price of doing business is expected to be much higher than what it cost the Rams to bring in Stafford. Perhaps Pace saw Stafford as a unique opportunity to trade for a top-tier QB without mortgaging too much of the Bears’ future. There’s always a chance that another team eager to make a splash could outbid the Bears again, too.

Regardless of whether the Bears strike out on Watson and Stafford or not, it’s clear the team is serious about improving at the position.

