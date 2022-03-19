Matthew Stafford took less than he could’ve gotten to help Rams build their roster

Matthew Stafford was already under contract for next season and had a cap hit of $23 million, but on Saturday, the Rams extended his deal to sign him through the 2026 season. Stafford earned a four-year, $160 million extension from the Rams, getting $135 million guaranteed.

It’s a ton of money, but it’s also less than he could’ve asked for – especially after winning Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the Rams. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Stafford “took less than he could’ve to help build on a Super Bowl-caliber team.”

Not only will Stafford’s deal help the Rams for years to come, but it also gives them some cap flexibility this offseason. According to Albert Breer, Stafford’s cap hit in 2022 will be lower with this new contract, clearing some cap space.

The exact cap number for Stafford this year has not yet been reported, but there’s a chance the Rams lowered it considerably from his previous $23 million cap hit.

If Rams QB Matthew Stafford plays out his new contract, which expires just as he turns 39, it'll push his career earnings to $422 million. The record, right now, is held by Aaron Rodgers (~$306 million). Also, I'm told the new deal lowers Stafford's cap # for '22 (it was $23M). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2022

Adam Schefter reported that Stafford’s new deal is expected to help the Rams sign other free agents and keep the Super Bowl team together, which will be easier thanks to a lower cap hit.

Matthew Stafford’s new deal is expected to help the Rams to sign other free agents and help keep the Super-Bowl team together. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

The Rams can lower Stafford’s cap hit by spreading money out over the length of his contract rather than it being limited to just this year at $23 million. Knowing the way they construct their contracts, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Rams tacked on void years to the end to spread out money, too.

Stafford’s contract was a priority this offseason and the Rams didn’t waste much time getting it done.

