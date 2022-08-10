Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s elbow has been a concern during training camp and the team held him out of team drills for the first couple of weeks in order to give him some extra rest.

Their approach changed on Tuesday. Stafford took part in team drills at the team’s session and head coach Sean McVay said it was the quarterback’s most extensive work of the summer.

“It was a good step in the right direction, I was really pleased with him,” McVay said, via the team’s website.

Stafford downplayed the seriousness of the elbow issue when he spoke to reporters over the weekend and continued practice workloads like he carried on Tuesday will make it easier for others to do the same with their concerns about his status heading into the season.

Matthew Stafford took “good step in right direction” in team drills Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk