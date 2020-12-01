Matthew Stafford: Too much work to do this season to worry about future

Quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s future with the Lions was a topic of conversation at team owner Sheila Ford Hamp‘s press conference in the wake of the dismissal of head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn on Saturday.

Hamp said the decision was going to be up to their replacements and those unknown hires will be making a lot of calls about the direction of the franchise in 2021 and beyond. That direction could include a rebuild and Stafford was asked on Monday whether he’d be on board for that as he heads into his 13th NFL season.

Stafford said he’s “not going to spend any mental energy” on questions about next coaches or the franchise’s direction right now because there are still five games left on the schedule. As a result, he didn’t close the door on anything.

“I’m not going to limit myself to anything . . . I’ll answer that probably better for you after the season,” Stafford said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “There’s too much work for me to be done at the moment. If I’m worried about all that kind of other stuff, I’m not worried about trying to beat the Bears.”

Stafford was asked if he thought it was important if a coach is well-liked in reference to the impression that Patricia wasn’t beloved by his players. Stafford said he thought it was important to win and that’s something that hasn’t happened nearly enough in Stafford’s tenure regardless of the head coach.

