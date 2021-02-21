Matthew Stafford tied for 7th-best odds to win 2021 NFL MVP

Matthew Stafford asked for a trade from the Lions so he could have an opportunity to play in big games and make a run at a Super Bowl. He landed in the perfect spot with the Rams, who are built to win now.

Stafford also put himself in a great position to put up the best numbers of his career, with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson all on offense, as well as a strong running game. All that could lead to Stafford competing for NFL MVP next season, where he’s among the favorites to win it.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Stafford is tied for the seventh-best odds to win 2021 NFL MVP at +1600. He’s tied with Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray, with only six players having better odds.

Patrick Mahomes is predictably the favorite at +500, followed by Aaron Rodgers at +800. For comparison, Jared Goff is +10000 to win MVP, which is tied with Cam Akers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Taysom Hill, among many others.

Stafford has thrown for 4,000 yards eight times, including in seven straight seasons from 2011-2017. Surprisingly, he’s only topped 30 touchdowns twice: 41 in 2011 and 32 in 2015. He didn’t make the Pro Bowl in either season, but he has made it once (2014).

Stafford was rarely viewed as an MVP candidate in Detroit because the Lions only had four winning seasons with him at quarterback. For a player to win the prestigious award, his team also has to be a winner – which the Rams should be next season.