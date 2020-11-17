Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hurt his right thumb during the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team, but remained in the game and went for tests when it was over.

Word on Monday morning was that nothing came up in those tests that would suggest Stafford will miss time as a result of the injury. Stafford confirmed as much when he made an appearance on FOX2 in Detroit later in the day.

“I did get some X-rays after the game and they were negative,” Stafford said. “No fractures or breaks in there. A couple, I’m sure, tests throughout the week but, you know, I’m going to do everything I can to be out there. I’m going to do what I can. So I like my chances.”

Stafford was 24-of-33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-27 victory, so the thumb didn’t cause him much difficulty over the course of the win. The hope in Detroit will be that the same is true against the Panthers in Week 11.

Matthew Stafford on thumb: I like my chances of playing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk