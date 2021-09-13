Matthew Stafford throws bomb TD pass in Rams’ debut

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a bomb touchdown pass to Van Jefferson in his Rams’ debut. The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford to improve their deep passing.

Stafford, who played college football at the University of Georgia, played the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick and has one of the strongest arms in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks, quarterback Jared Goff, and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford this offseason.

Now, the trade is already paying off for Los Angeles. Stafford rolled out on a play-action pass on his first drive for Los Angeles. He found a wide-open Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown.

Here’s a look at Stafford’s first touchdown for the Rams:

This Stafford guy can SLING IT 🎯 His first touchdown as a Ram to @VanJefferson12! pic.twitter.com/t1938rUAJ0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2021

