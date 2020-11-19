Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday and said after the session that he is “just going to take it day by day” with the right thumb injury that he suffered last weekend.

Thursday brought a change in his practice workload. Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports that Stafford was throwing during the open period of practice.

Meinke reports that he completed nine passes to teammates and noted that Stafford was not throwing at full speed. Head coach Matt Patricia didn’t offer much of a hint about practice plans before the session.

“Rest is good, but reps are good, so trying to balance that out,” Patricia said.

Friday will bring another practice and the team will issue injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Matthew Stafford throwing at Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk