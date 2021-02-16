Matthew Stafford texted Jared Goff to wish him well in Detroit

After the Lions agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks, Stafford reached out to Goff to wish him well in Detroit.

Stafford told Mitch Albom that he thinks highly of Goff and hopes he’ll have success in Detroit.

“I shot him a text. We texted a little bit. Just told him that I know going out there I’ve got big shoes to fill,” Stafford said. “It’s not lost on me that he was in the Super Bowl just a few years ago. He’s a really good player in his own right. I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him as a player and obviously, to reach out to me if there was anything he needed when it comes to Detroit, just as far as advice or places to stay, anything. I know that he feels that he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him with anything in L.A. too. So it’s been good.”

Stafford will officially become a Ram, and Goff will officially become a Lion, when the new league year starts on March 17.

