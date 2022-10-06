Matthew Stafford talks up Cowboys’ defense ahead of Week 5 matchup

Matthew Stafford and the offense of the Los Angeles Rams just got tested by the defense of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 and things won’t get much easier in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of an important matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, the veteran quarterback had glowing remarks for Micah Parsons and Dallas’ defense.

“Yeah, really talented group. Really, from the back end to the front end, all of it is really impressive on tape. Got great players, got a really solid scheme, helps those players kind of accentuate what they do well,” Stafford iterated. “They’ve done a great job getting after the passer, affecting the pocket in the games that I’ve seen. So, it’ll be a big challenge for us, really on all levels. (LB) Micah (Parsons) is a heck of a young player. He’s doing a great job in all the roles that they’re giving him, great motor. He’s got high end skills, athletic ability, all of it. Really, really well rounded, good football player.”

The Cowboys enter Week 5 with the No. 5 ranked pass DVOA defense and the No. 25 ranked run DVOA defense. Dallas has talented players on all three levels with Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence rushing the passer, Leighton Vander-Esch and Anthony Barr occupying the middle of the defense, and Trevon Diggs evolving into one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL.

Parsons himself has accounted for four sacks and six tackles for loss in the first four games of the season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has scored 20 or fewer points in three out of the first games they’ve played thus far, which isn’t something they’re accustomed to doing under Sean McVay.

With all of the injuries on the offensive line, Stafford has been sacked 16 times (tied for second-most in the NFL) and he’s thrown a league-worst six interceptions. Considering that the defense of the Cowboys, led by Parsons, has limited opposing teams to 15.5 points per game (third-fewest in the NFL), the Rams are certainly going to be tested on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire