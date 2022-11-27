Matthew Stafford’s symptoms improving, Rams don’t plan to shut QB down

Matthew Stafford left last week’s game against the Saints with concussion-like symptoms, so the Rams evaluated him just to be on the safe side. He was placed in the concussion protocol but wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion.

Among the symptoms he felt was numbness in his legs, but now a week removed, Stafford is feeling better. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the numbness has gone away and Stafford’s symptoms have improved. The Rams have no plans to shut him down right now.

Despite the Rams’ 3-7 record and despite Stafford landing in the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season, there are no current plans to shut down Stafford for the remainder of the season, multiple sources say.

Stafford is out today against the Chiefs because of his trip into the concussion protocol and also has a neck injury, so the Rams aren’t going to rush him back. He’s considered week-to-week, with Sean McVay saying the Rams won’t do anything “reckless” with their quarterback.

Adam Schefter of ESPN also reported Sunday that it’s unclear if Stafford will return this season.

Sources told ESPN the Rams, who have lost four straight games and six of their past seven, feel there is no need to rush back an injured player unless the season stops slipping away. If the Rams (3-7) can string together some wins, starting Sunday when quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to start at Kansas City, then they can have Stafford rested and ready for a stretch run.

It could ultimately come down to whether the Rams can stay afloat while Stafford is sidelined and potentially save their season. If they lose their next two games and fall to 3-9, there will be no chance of making the playoffs and thus no reason to rush Stafford back.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire