Matthew Stafford strikes gold with Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell as Rams stun Seahawks in Seattle

Matthew Stafford and the Rams stunned the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Los Angeles Rams are supposed to be in rebuild mode. They didn't get the memo Sunday.

Facing a rival Seattle Seattle Seahawks team aiming for another playoff berth, the Rams rolled to a 30-13 win on the road. With All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp sidelined, Matthew Stafford racked up 334 passing yards as the Rams controlled the ball. The Rams' defense, meanwhile, stifled Geno Smith and the Seattle passing attack while holding the Seahawks scoreless after halftime.

Stafford, who was limited to nine games last season because of injury, led the Rams on a 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession. The Seahawks scored 13 unanswered points from there and went into the break with a 13-7 lead.

But the second half was all Rams. They opened the third quarter with a 76-yard touchdown drive en route to outscoring the Seahawks 23-0 after halftime.

With Cupp on injured reserve with a lingering hamstring injury, Stafford looked to little-known receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the passing attack. They combined for 238 receiving yards. A fifth-round rookie, Nacua led the team with 10 receptions for 119 yards. A diving sideline grab in traffic on third down helped the Rams ice the game in the fourth quarter.

Atwell, a third-year pro with 298 career receiving yards, matched Nacua with 119 yards on six catches.

The Rams' defense kept pressure on Smith throughout the game before breaking through for its first sack to stifle a Seahawks attempt at rally late in the fourth quarter. A play later, Aaron Donald got to Smith for another.

Seattle's drive ended with a punt after losing 24 yards on three plays as the Rams iced the win.

Stafford finished completing 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards without a touchdown or a turnover. The passing scores weren't missed as the Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three touchdowns on the ground.

Los Angeles outgained Seattle 426 yards to 180 on offense while holding a 39:23-20:37 edge in time of possession. Smith, who signed signed a $105 million contact this offseason after breaking out as Seattle's starter in 2022, completed 16 of 26 passes for 112 yards with a touchdown. Kenneth Walker III added 64 yards on 12 carries while second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet carried the ball just three times for 11 yards.