Matthew Stafford still out for Lions

Matthew Stafford‘s back injury is going to keep him out for a fifth straight game.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions quarterback is out again for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, as is defensive end Da'shawn Hand.

Stafford said this week the injury was nothing that would hamper him in 2020, and that it was healing as it should. But that also doesn’t suggest they’re in a hurry to put him back on the field when they’re already eliminated from playoff contention.

The Lions had to be reasonably pleased with the play of rookie David Blough in their Thanksgiving game, and it appears he’s going to have plenty to chances to get reps down the stretch.