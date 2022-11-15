Matthew Stafford is still in concussion protocol

Matthew Stafford missed his first game as a member of the Rams on Sunday after he was placed in the concussion protocol last week. The Rams didn’t rule Stafford out until he was made inactive 90 minutes before game time, hoping he could recover in time to face the Cardinals.

Sean McVay provided an update Tuesday, telling reporters that Stafford is still in the concussion protocol. The Rams hope to get more clarity on Stafford’s status Tuesday afternoon, which will help them determine whether he’ll have a chance to play this weekend against the Saints in New Orleans.

If Stafford can’t play, John Wolford or Bryce Perkins would once again replace him in the starting lineup.

In Stafford’s place on Sunday, Wolford threw for 212 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The Rams lost to Arizona, 27-17, at home.

Given the nature of the situation, the Rams won’t rush Stafford back and put him in harm’s way.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire