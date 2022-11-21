Matthew Stafford still being evaluated for concussion, uncertain if he’ll land in protocol

Matthew Stafford exited Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints with a potential concussion when took a hard hit from multiple defenders. After undergoing more testing on Monday, the Los Angeles Rams have yet to place Stafford in the league’s concussion protocol.

He’s still being evaluated and Sean McVay said it’s unclear if he’ll actually be placed in the protocol.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is still being evaluated for potential entry into the concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is not in it yet. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 21, 2022

The injury occurred in the third quarter against the Saints and the veteran quarterback was seen without his helmet before heading to the locker room. Stafford was having one of his best performances of the season before suffering the injury, completing 11 of his 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryce Perkins would finish the game at quarterback for the Rams, completing five of his 10 attempts for 64 yards while he added 39 rushing yards on five carries. John Wolford was sidelined with a neck injury on Sunday, making Perkins the backup to Stafford.

It’s concerning to see Stafford suffer his second head injury in the last three weeks, so it’s peculiar as to why the Rams haven’t placed him in the protocol yet. Given the uncertainty of Stafford’s status right now, it remains to be seen who will be starting at quarterback in Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire