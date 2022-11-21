Matthew Stafford still being evaluated for a concussion

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and there’s still no definitive word on whether he suffered one more than 24 hours later.

Head coach Sean McVay said at his Monday press conference that Stafford is still being evaluated and has not been placed in the league’s concussion protocol at this time. Stafford missed Week 10 while in the protocol, but was cleared to return for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

It’s not clear why there’s no determination about whether Stafford suffered a concussion or not, but McVay said that the team is going to be “really smart” about any decisions regarding Stafford’s health. Given the recent clearance from the protocol, the NFL Players Association is monitoring how things unfold with Stafford this week.

Stafford left the game after being sacked by Demario Davis and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Bryce Perkins finished out the game for the NFC West club.

