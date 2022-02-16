Matthew Stafford’s speech at Rams’ Super Bowl rally proves he had the best time

After the Rams paraded through Los Angeles celebrating their Super Bowl title, they made a stop at the Coliseum for a fan rally. Players, coaches and even Stan Kroenke got on the mic to address the fans in attendance, including Matthew Stafford.

Stafford clearly had a great time on Wednesday, as evidenced by his speech at the rally. He stumbled over some of his words and was visibly tipsy, similar to the way Tom Brady was at the Buccaneers’ parade last year – though he wasn’t close to falling over the way Brady was after stepping off the Bucs’ party boat.

You can see some of his speech below, which is absolutely perfect.