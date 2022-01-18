Matthew Stafford sneaks in a touchdown, gives Rams 14-0 lead

Matthew Stafford has been a QB sneak machine for the Rams early on in their Wild Card matchup with the Cardinals. Two of his three have been successful, with his latest a 1-yard touchdown to cap Los Angeles’ third possession.

After receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a wide-open pass on third-and-2 to put Los Angeles at Arizona’s 3-yard line, running back Sony Michel got stopped just short of the end zone at the 1.

Stafford’s first attempt at a sneak came up short. His second attempt was initially ruled short, too, but a replay on the Sofi Stadium scoreboard showed Stafford had broken the plane, prompting head coach Sean McVay to throw his challenge flag. McVay was proven right and with the extra point, Los Angeles had a 14-0 lead.

With 10:30 left in the second quarter, the Cardinals have not managed a first down and have -4 total yards. Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines combined for a sack on Arizona’s fourth possession to put the team’s offense behind the chains.

Edge rusher Von Miller also sacked quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter.

