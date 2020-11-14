The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Is Matthew Stafford showing signs of injury?

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Matthew Stafford is not having as strong of a 2020 season as anyone hoped. The veteran QB has shown a decline in completion percentage, yards per attempt, air yards per attempt and an uptick in interceptions from his past two seasons in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s system in Detroit.

Could it be an injury that is causing some of the issues? Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield believes it could be. Schofield, a former college QB and an expert at mechanics, doesn’t like what he’s seeing from Stafford’s throwing motion.

From this week’s Touchdown Wire podcast with Doug Farrar, Schofield offered this assessment,

“I’m starting to wonder if there’s an injury problem yet again. He’s had two successive seasons with a back injury, and it seems like upper body rotation and release point are off right now. Whenever I see that, especially with a quarterback with a back injury history, that’s where my mind goes first.”

Schofield notes the tangible decline and change in Stafford’s throwing motion and mechanics since the Week 7 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“When you look at the comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, for example. He was hindered on those throws, and the body rotation seemed okay. But in the weeks since, it’s been off.”

Schofield does note that it’s just his take from afar and “I hope I’m dead wrong.”

You can listen to the full breakdown on the podcast here. The Stafford discussion begins at around the 13-minute mark.

Related

Watch: Kelly Stafford posts video of Matthew returning home to his daughters

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Pumas post historic win vs All Blacks after 13-month layoff

    Argentina shook off more than 13 months of inactivity to post its first-ever win over New Zealand Saturday, beating the All Blacks 25-15 in a Tri-Nations test on neutral ground at Sydney. Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points from a first-half try, six penalties and a conversion, steering it to an insurmountable 16-3 lead at halftime. New Zealand, coming off a loss to Australia last weekend, expected an easier time against an Argentina team playing its first test since the World Cup in Japan last October.

  • Masters 2020 third round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    Oliver Brown: Rory McIlroy's lack of filter makes watching him a joy - whether in triumph or toil Why are swings more divergent in modern golf? The Masters contenders hoping to end their wait for a first green jacket Full leaderboard

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Masters Saturday tee times: Five-way tie for lead after 36 holes; Tiger Woods in the hunt

    For the first time ever, there is a five-way tie for the lead after 36 holes at a major. The Masters third round starts at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Masters leaderboard: Live updates as Tiger Woods tries to defend this title

    Tiger Woods looks to defend his title at the Masters after staying contention for the victory through the first two rounds. He trails by five strokes.

  • Vikings waive Pat Elflein

    In the same week Vikings guard Pat Elflein returned from injured reserve, he was shown the door. The Vikings have waived Elflein, via Ian Rapport of NFL Media. A third-round pick in 2017 for whom the Vikings traded up, Elflein became the starting center as a rookie. He suffered a broken ankle in the NFC [more]

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]