Matthew Stafford showed Sunday why Rams should be using play action more

To play action or not to play action has been a topic of discussion ever since Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. Stafford didn’t run much play action during his tenure with the Detroit Lions, while conversely, Sean McVay used play action as a staple of his offense – though, that was with a limited quarterback in Jared Goff.

Play-action passes have been used sparingly by McVay this season, but Stafford was extremely efficient on such plays in Sunday’s bounce-back victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stafford finished the game completing 26 of his 38 attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and above all, he had zero turnovers for the first time since Week 8. Of those 38 attempts, 12 of them come on play action, with Stafford completing 10 passes for 173 yards – good for a passer rating of 118.8. Those numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

His 12 play-action attempts were the second-most in a game this season for Stafford, only one fewer than his 13 attempts in Week 7 against the Lions. He also had 12 play-action passes in Week 8 against the Texans.

Seven of his 10 attempts out of play action resulted in first downs, showing just how effective the offense can be when mixing it into their game plan. Not to mention, one of his two incompletions out of play-action was a throw-away.

On the season, Stafford is now 69 for 102 (67.6% completion rate) when operating out of play action. He’s also thrown for 1,076 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions when he fakes a handoff to begin a play.

Even though it was another slow start for the offense and Stafford on Sunday against the Jaguars, the Rams seemingly found somewhat of an identity on offense as the game progressed with more jumbo sets and Stafford operating under center more often.

It remains to be seen if McVay chooses to stick with what worked in Week 13 when Los Angeles faces the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

