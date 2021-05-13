Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Matthew Stafford set to face Lions in L.A. in Week 7

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Matthew Stafford may want to wear some extra knee protection in Week 7.

That’s when Stafford and the Rams will welcome his former team to SoFi Stadium. The Lions will be in town for a 4:05 game on FOX and the presence of an old teammate may increase the hunger for kneecaps that head coach Dan Campbell hopes his team develops this season.

Assuming everyone’s healthy, Stafford won’t be the only quarterback facing familiar foes on October 24. Lions quarterback Jared Goff will get a chance to face a Rams team that made him the first pick of the 2016 draft and then packaged him with two first-round picks in order to acquire Stafford.

There are other connections between the teams — defensive tackle Michael Brockers also went from L.A. to Detroit in a trade and the Lions hired General Manager Brad Holmes out of the Rams personnel department — but the focus will surely be on the quarterbacks come October.

