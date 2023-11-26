Matthew Stafford has season-high three touchdown passes, before halftime

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has hit his season high in touchdown passes, and it's not even halftime.

Stafford has thrown for three touchdowns (two to Tyler Higbee and one to Kyren Williams) in the first half today against the Cardinals. His season high before today was two touchdown passes, and he only did that in one game this season.

It's been a very good game for the Rams' offense, as Stafford has completed 18 of his first 22 passes, to eight different receivers.

Kyler Murray has a rushing touchdown, and the Cardinals got a two-point conversion after that, but the Cardinals haven't been able to get much going on offense beyond that. The Rams lead 21-8.