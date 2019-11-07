Matthew Stafford says he’s fine despite limited practice

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has started 136 straight games, so it is going to take something particularly serious to knock him out of the lineup.

That injury has not cropped up this week. Stafford was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury report because of back and hip issues, but he said after the session that the ailments are not going to stop him from playing in Chicago this weekend.

Stafford also said that the issues are different from the back injury he dealt with last season and the hip issue that led him to be listed as questionable in Week Four.

“No,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m fine. I’ll be good to go. I’m not really worried about it. Something different, but I’m totally good.”

Stafford is leading the league with 312.4 passing yards per game, so nothing on the injury front has been limiting his game in a significant way. According to the quarterback, that will continue to be the case this weekend.