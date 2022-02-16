Matthew Stafford reveals he didn't watch defense during SB LVI: 'I'm a little superstitious'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Matthew StaffordLions quarterback
- Aaron DonaldLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reveals he didn't watch defense during SB LVI: 'I'm a little superstitious'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com