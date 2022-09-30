Matthew Stafford ready to get back on track after being held scoreless against Cardinals

Matthew Stafford finished the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 3 win without scoring a passing touchdown, and addressed his pedestrian performance in the team’s Thursday press conference. In a year where the Rams are looking to clinch a second-consecutive Super Bowl berth, Stafford’s contributions will be key to their success, and he did not take his failure to score lightly.

Though he didn’t seem too distraught to have been contained in the matchup, his comments made it clear that he hopes to achieve better outcomes in the future. Asked if it was weird to be held scoreless, Stafford responded indifferently, but vowed to improve moving forward.

“Not really,” He explained. “Obviously, there were some opportunities there that we just missed and we’ll clean those up. My main goal is put up as many points we can to win the game. There were some opportunities that I could’ve done a little bit better job. I’ll try to make sure I do that and get us in the end zone more often. But after the game, I was happy we won the football game and knew there were things we could clean up.”

A win is a win in the NFL, and Stafford’s excellent play will continue to buoy Los Angeles whether he passes for a touchdown in a given game or not. His veteran presence is enough to make the Rams’ offense a force to be reckoned with by itself, and with a cast of talented teammates around him, the unit should be humming by midseason.

Stafford has been in the league long enough to know that a team’s success often hinges on the play of their quarterback, and will be hard at work in practice this week to establish a game plan to beat the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire