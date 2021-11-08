Matthew Stafford reacts Week 9 loss vs. Titans

SNY

Following the news that the Cleveland Browns are releasing Odell Beckham Jr, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about whether or not the New York Giants should look into a reunion with their controversial former star wide receiver. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts ""The Tailgate,"" and is a regular contributor to ""GEICO SportsNite."" Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.