Matthew Stafford is a Ram and Patriots fans should see that as a good thing

Matthew Stafford isn't a Patriot. He didn't want to be and Bill Belichick didn't offer close to what the Lions fetched from the Rams.

The whole thing can be discouraging for Patriots fans. The offense stunk this past season -- New England's first without a good quarterback in forever -- and we're all in a hurry to know Bill Belichick's plan at quarterback. Hearing someone he tried for wasn't interested can't feel good.

I take more of an optimistic read on this. First of all, Stafford's rejection isn't an insult. Really good quarterbacks shouldn't want to come here. Damien Harris is the only really good weapon on the roster, so why would Stafford (or any other upper-echelon QB) want the Patriots?

But it's the offer that has me encouraged: a second-round pick and a player, per Albert Breer. That was pennies compared to two first-round picks, a third and Jared Goff, but that was realistically what the Patriots could afford to give for a 32-year-old very good quarterback.

That being New England's offer for Stafford is a sign Belichick plans to use this offseason to do more than get a quarterback, and really, I'd rather him build a team that's a quarterback away than give everything for one and have an offense resembling the 2019 version.

If I'm Belichick and I know that Matthew Stafford just went for an absolute haul, I'm using this offseason to prioritize offensive weapons. Get something at quarterback, but make a roster that at worst is a quarterback away.

What is "something?" Ideally it would have been Stafford -- a starter for the next few years while you look for the future guy -- but the price was way too high. So maybe it's a guy you can get for a mid-round pick -- Jimmy Garoppolo, Teddy Bridgewater, Gardner Minshew -- or a cheap free agent like Ryan Fitzpatrick.

None of those names are particularly exciting, and it's unlikely (except perhaps in Garoppolo's case) that they would be long-term fixtures. What they are, though, are improvements over Cam Newton that wouldn't cost much. The Patriots could use the savings from not throwing premium capital at the position to make a roster that would be really good once the long-term solution under center is found.

Free agency and the trade market have plenty of options to improve the passing game. It's hard to imagine Chris Godwin or Allen Robinson coming to New England, or even Kenny Golladay given that he was seemingly happy to see Matt Patricia fired in Detroit.

There are options beyond them, though. Will Fuller, Corey Davis and JuJu Smith-Schuster are free agents. Do the Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr.? Coming off a lost season, I'd absolutely buy low given that his contract (three years left at roughly $15 million per) is less than what some of these guys will get in free agency.

At tight end, Hunter Henry is up. He's 26 and is coming off a franchise tag. The Patriots could make a run at him, but it makes too much sense for him to return to the Chargers. The draft might be the Patriots' best bet at getting a tight end.

As such, it's good that New England didn't trade the 15th pick for Stafford, and they shouldn't use it on Mac Jones unless they think he's a stud. Assuming Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Justin Fields don't fall, the Patriots can use that pick on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or whichever of the draft's top receivers starts to fall.

The whole Stafford thing should provide perspective for the Patriots. This is a team that needs much more than a quarterback. Belichick not going for broke to get one shows an understanding there.

Hopefully, his moves this offseason will further reflect that.