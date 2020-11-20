Matthew Stafford questionable, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola out vs. Panthers

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

Barring any setbacks, the Detroit Lions should have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the lineup Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions listed Stafford as questionable on their Friday injury report, but Stafford is expected to play a week after suffering a right thumb injury in a win over Washington.

Stafford was limited in practice Friday for the second straight day, but quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said Stafford is throwing the ball well and able to do everything his job requires despite the injury.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

[ Lions rule RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) out vs. Panthers ]

Stafford partially tore ligaments in his throwing hand on a hit by Washington linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. He stayed in the game, completed 22 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns after the injury and drove the Lions for the winning field goal as time expired.

While Stafford should play Sunday, he will not have two of his top receivers on the field.

The Lions (4-5) ruled both Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola out for Sunday with hip injuries. Amendola did not practice all week, while Golladay practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and was on the field for the start of practice Thursday, when he was listed as a non-participant.

[ Okudah: Rookie year more difficult than I imagined ]

Asked if Golladay suffered a setback, Patricia said, "We’re trying to be smart with everybody here, knowing that we have two games really close together back-to-back. I think we mention all the time maybe that in those situations, guys that are just coming back to practice, we try to be smart with them as we go through the week. If we push them one day, then what does the next day look like, and just try to evaluate in a day-by-day situation from that standpoint."

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrate his touchdown catch with quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrate his touchdown catch with quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Lions visit the Panthers (3-7) on Sunday, then host the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

Five other players are questionable to play Sunday for the Lions: Austin Bryant (thigh), Jarrad Davis (knee), Da'Shawn Hand (groin), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) and Will Harris. Vaitai is expected to start at right guard, while Harris was added to the report Friday with a groin injury.

For the Panthers, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is officially questionable to play with a knee injury. If Bridgewater cannot play, either P.J. Walker or Will Grier will start at quarterback.

[ Everson Griffen loves Teddy Bridgewater: 'I want to hit him a few times' ]

"Certainly, I’m getting ready for Teddy Bridgewater," Patricia said. "This guy’s a tough, tough dude. He’s going to be out there and ready to go, and if he’s not, then we do our due diligence on Philip and on Grier, and make sure that we know what kind of plays we’ve seen on tape, what they’re good at, maybe how the offense will change or not change when they’re in there in those situations. A lot of times, or sometimes there’s two quarterbacks that are going to roll through there. So we’re kind of preparing for all that stuff.”

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Matthew Stafford questionable, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola out

Latest Stories

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • NBA rumors: Here's what Celtics want in a Pacers trade involving Gordon Hayward

    The Celtics and Pacers are reportedly discussing a sign-and-trade involving free agent Gordon Hayward, but with any negotiation, the devil is in the details.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • Enes Kanter reacts on Twitter to Celtics trading him to Blazers

    Enes Kanter has reacted on Twitter to the Celtics trading him to the Blazers before the start of NBA free agency.

  • NBA free agency: How the Lakers' roster is taking shape

    A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Rumor: Lakers among teams expected to pursue Bogan Bogdanovic

    Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.

  • NBA draft 2020: Grades for all 30 teams from Philadelphia's success to Houston's failure

    Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.

  • Sources on what Celtics want from Pacers in sign-and-trade for Knicks target Gordon Hayward

    The Pacers' reluctancy to give up TJ Warren and Aaron Holiday in a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward could have an impact on the Knicks' potential chase for him.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics trade Enes Kanter to Trail Blazers in three-team deal

    The Boston Celtics reportedly have traded center Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • NBA free agency and trade rumor mill: Live updates

    Live updates with trades and NBA rumors from the top newsbreakers. Follow for instant breaking news and analysis on deals and free agency

  • Widow of slain cop reacts to ‘Free Mumia’: Kaepernick is disrupting our family emotionally

    Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.

  • Charles Barkley expresses gambler’s anger with Nick Chubb

    Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face

  • UFC 255 weigh-ins: Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia shredded ahead of women’s title fight

    Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looked absolutely shredded as she and opponent Jennifer Maia wasted no time making their UFC 255 co-main event official. TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated. UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 255 weigh-in results: Dual flyweight championship bouts set; Mike Perry blows weight cut

    The top end of the UFC 255 fight card wasted no time making weight on Friday, but high profile fighter Mike "Platinum" Perry struggled with a reported 20-pound weight cut, blowing past the welterweight mark. UFC 255 is headlined by two flyweight championship bouts. Men's 125-pound titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scale at 125 pounds for the first defense of the belt he won by scoring back-to-back victories over Joseph Benavidez. His opponent, Alex Perez, was the first fight to weigh-in. He weighed 124.5 pounds. Figueiredo vs. Perez headlines the card, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title against Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. Shevchenko and Maia, like their male counterparts, weighed in early, each of them weighing 124.5 pounds. Mike Perry misses weight by 4.5 pounds for UFC 255 The lone fighter to miss weight was Perry, and he missed by a mile. Though Perry took until the final 15 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window to weigh in, he couldn't even come close to hitting the mark. Perry tipped the scale at 175.5 pounds before he stopped cutting weight for his welterweight bout with Tim Means. The two parties came to an agreement to keep the fight intact with Perry relinquishing 30-percent of his fight purse to Means. TRENDING > Done Deal: Conor McGregor reportedly inks contract for UFC 257 Dustin Poirier rematch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. UFC 255 weigh-ins: Mike Perry misses weight, loses 30% of purse UFC 255 weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez UFC 255 weigh-ins: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Djokovic beats Zverev to complete ATP Finals semis lineup

    Novak Djokovic ensured the world's top four players reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals for the first time since 2004 by eliminating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday. The top-ranked Djokovic lined up Dominic Thiem on Saturday as he goes for a record-tying sixth title at the season-ending tournament, and a first since 2015. No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal will take on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal.

  • LaVar Ball hosts lavish draft party for LaMelo amid pandemic, re-ups challenge to Michael Jordan

    As LaMelo Ball mingled with an estimated 250 party guests, LaVar Ball set his sights on a one-on-one game with Michael Jordan.

  • Steph Curry gives message to 'brother' Klay Thompson after injury news

    The news sent a shockwave through the sports world.

  • LaVar vs. Jordan: LaMelo says 'we know how it'd turn out'

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Now that LaMelo Ball is a member of the Charlotte Hornets, some basketball fans are hoping that the 1-on-1 game between his outspoken father LaVar and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan might actually come to fruition.

  • Watch: Lexi Thompson makes hole-in-one at Pelican Women's Championship

    Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.