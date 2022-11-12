Matthew Stafford questionable, Greg Gaines doubtful for Rams vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 10 with a big question mark at quarterback as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocols Tuesday and has not yet been cleared.

They have other injuries as well. Their final injury report has two players ruled out, two who are doubtful to play against Arizona and another three who are questionable.

The details are below.

Ruled out

RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring), LB Travin Howard (hip)

Nother player practiced at all but neither are starters.

Doubtful

T Alaric Jackson (knee), DL Greg Gaines (elbow)

Neither practiced at all this week. Ty Nsekhe could get the start at left tackle, while the defensive line will rotate in Gaines’ place if he can’t play.

Questionable

CB Robert Rochell (illness), QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)

Stafford still has not cleared protocols so John Wolford might get the start. Both Rochell and Stafford only had limited work on Friday and did not practice otherwise.

No game designation

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

Donald was simply given the day off on Friday. He will be well rested against a depleted Arizona offensive line.

Cardinals' final injury report game designations

Ruled out

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

Questionable

S Budda Baker (ankle)

WR Greg Dortch (groin)

OL Cody Ford (illness)

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

OL D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

K Matt Prater (hip, illness)

