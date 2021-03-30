Matthew Stafford: QBs have ‘played at a high level’ under Sean McVay

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
Matthew Stafford had three head coaches in his 12 years with the Detroit Lions, as well as four different offensive coordinators. While he had individual success throughout his career, his teams never won a playoff game in three postseason trips.

Now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford will play under head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. He has a lot to learn about McVay’s offense, but he’s looking forward to the challenge and hopefully becoming the latest quarterback to have success under the young head coach.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Stafford was asked about being fired up to play for McVay, given how quarterback-friendly his system is.

“Absolutely. He’s a young guy. He’s a passionate guy. He knows a ton of football and really enjoys talking the game,” he said. “Obviously, we’re a little bit limited in our ability to get together at the moment, but it’s something that I am really looking forward to. If you look back at his history, the guys that are in my position at the quarterback position, under his coaching, have played at a high level, and I can’t wait to get my opportunity both with him as the head coach and really with the players on this offense. It’s something that’s really intriguing to me and something that I’m just happy to be able to a part of.”

In addition to being excited about playing for McVay, Stafford said he feels reenergized with this move from Detroit to Los Angeles. It’s a big change for a family of six, but one that Stafford is thrilled to be a part of a team that’s had a ton of recent success.

“Yeah, I definitely feel that way. It’s a new experience for my entire family. We were so set with our lifestyle in how we kind of went about day-to-day life in Detroit. That has definitely changed,” he said. “If you don’t have energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble. So it’s definitely reenergized me. I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint. I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going. And at the same time, loved our time in Detroit. We’ll miss that city dearly. It was special to both me and my family, especially my wife when she was going through some things. Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles.”

Stafford said in his initial press conference that his two youngest daughters didn’t fully understand the move from Detroit to Los Angeles, so he had to tell them they’re moving to the beach.

The beautiful weather and city itself should make the adjustment easier for the whole family, and Stafford hopes to stay in L.A. for a long time beyond just 2021.

