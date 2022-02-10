When the Rams signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on November 12, it was unclear how big a role he would really have in a passing game that was already playing well. Then receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice the next day, and suddenly Beckham had a vital role in the offense.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford praised Beckham this week for the way he stepped in when the Rams needed him after losing Woods.

“We didn’t know we were going to lose Robert like that,” Stafford said. “It was such an unfortunate event for a special player for our team, a guy who meant so much to us. But I thought Odell did a great job of stepping in. His role was different than Rob’s was, but he’s embraced that role, he’s grown in that role. What we asked him to do, to come in and learn as much as he’s learned in half a season basically, and come out here and execute and still play at a high level. A lot of times, whether it’s receiver or any other position you step in and your’e still thinking and learning. Sometimes the physical parts of the game drop off because you’re thinking. He’s done a wonderful job of being able to lock in on his role in our offense and go play fast. So nothing but love for OB. He’s done a wonderful job and really helped us out.”

Without Beckham, the loss of Woods could have been devastating to the Rams’ championship hopes. With Beckham, the Rams are at the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford praises Odell Beckham for stepping up after Robert Woods got hurt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk