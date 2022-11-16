Matthew Stafford practices in full, expects to start on Sunday

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is back.

Stafford practiced in full today and is expected to start on Sunday against the Saints, Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

Although Stafford is technically still in the concussion protocol, McVay said all indications are that he’ll be cleared this week.

John Wolford started at quarterback last week, and Bryce Perkins also took some snaps at quarterback. The results were not good, as the Rams lost their third consecutive game, falling to 3-6 on the season.

