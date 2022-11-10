Matthew Stafford out of practice again Thursday

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s chances of playing against the Cardinals this weekend aren’t looking good.

Head coach Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Stafford is in the league’s concussion protocol and he remained out of practice on Thursday. Given the number of steps involved in the league’s concussion protocol, that makes it unlikely that Stafford is going to be cleared in time to play on Sunday.

Stafford last missed a game while with the Lions during the 2019 season.

John Wolford would get the start if Stafford is ruled out. He made two starts for the team in 2020 — one in the regular season and one in the postseason — and the Rams won both of them, although Wolford left the playoff win early because of an injury.

