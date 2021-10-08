Matthew Stafford popped his finger back in place, says it didn’t affect him much

Matthew Stafford has given the Los Angeles Rams quite a few scares with his throwing hand in a span of about three months. His latest hand injury occurred on Thursday night against the Seahawks when he hurt his index finger in the first half.

Stafford didn’t miss any plays, but he was getting attention on the sideline after a third-down play, which was reason for concern. He told Erin Andrews of FOX Sports after the game that his finger actually popped out of place, and he reset it himself after noticing it was going the wrong direction.

The training staff then put some tape and a wrap on his finger, which allowed him to keep playing.

“It popped out and I don’t really know how, to be honest with you,” he said. “I just looked down at it and it was on the left a little bit, threw it back in. Our guys did a great job giving me a little tape. Was able to just keep it warm the rest of the day and keep playing.

Stafford said the injury didn’t affect him too much, which was easy to see in the second half. He dominated the final 30 minutes, finishing the night with 365 yards and a touchdown.

“Not too much,” he said. “Felt pretty good. Felt like it was functioning enough. A little swollen but kept this thing on it to keep the swelling down and we just went out and played.”

During Sean McVay’s press conference, he told reporters that he doesn’t know the specifics of Stafford’s injury, and that he’ll visit with the training staff to find out more.

“Matthew continued to battle through. I know he got his finger nicked up. I don’t know the specifics,” he said.

Stafford will have a mini bye week to recover as the Rams don’t play again until next Sunday when they visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium.