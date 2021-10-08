Matthew Stafford playing through finger injury vs. Seahawks

Matthew Stafford is only in his fifth game with the Los Angeles Rams but he’s already banged up his hand quite a few times with his new team. After hitting his thumb on a helmet in camp and his right hand on a shoulder pad in Week 2, Stafford once again injured his throwing hand against the Seahawks.

He suffered an injury to his right index finger in the first half but he never left the game. Stafford played through it and had his finger wrapped before the second half, allowing him to stay in the game.

At halftime, Sean McVay said of Stafford’s finger, “It’s OK” and that the team would have to see how it goes.