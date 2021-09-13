Here’s how Matthew Stafford played in his Rams debut

Fans have been waiting about seven months for Matthew Stafford to make his debut with the Los Angeles Rams after a blockbuster trade that was made early in the offseason. Analysts salivated over the pairing of Stafford and Sean McVay, expecting big things from the veteran who spent 12 years in Detroit, many of which were on bad teams that gave him very little help.

Well, Stafford took the field for the first time with his new team on Sunday night, and he looked as good as the “modern throwback” uniform he was wearing.

His stat line was about as good as it gets, completing 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. His passer rating was a near-perfect 156.1, just 2.2 shy of the highest possible rating a quarterback can achieve.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, his 156.1 passer rating is the highest ever by a player in his debut with a new team.

Matthew Stafford: 20-26, 321 pass yards, 3 pass TD & 156.1 passer rating tonight for the @RamsNFL Per @EliasSports that is the highest passer rating (min. 20 pass attempts) by any player in NFL history in his debut with a new team — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 13, 2021

He set career-highs in passer rating and yards per attempt (12.3), wasting no time showing what he and the Rams are capable of this year. Here’s a recap of his performance against the Bears, a team he now owns a 12-9 record against in his career.

Deep ball

Much was made about the absence of a deep passing attack last season with Jared Goff at quarterback. It was a fair criticism, and something McVay was very aware of. It took three plays for Stafford to attempt a deep shot, completing a bomb to Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown pass. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437213237032861696 Granted, it was poor coverage by the Bears, but Stafford still had to make the throw about 55 yards in the air and put it in a spot where Jefferson could gain yards after the catch, which he did despite stumbling to the ground. Later in the game, Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard touchdown on another play where his receiver was open. And this time, Kupp was wide open. There wasn’t a defender within 10 yards of the receiver, and Stafford didn’t miss him. This was an easier throw, but still shows the arm talent that Stafford has. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437233749100351489

Pocket awareness

Stafford wasn’t under pressure much, which is a good sign for the offensive line. But when the pocket did get crowded, Stafford showed the ability to step up and make throws by keeping his eyes upfield. This was a good example of that, with Stafford buying just enough time for Robert Woods to get open in the back of the end zone and make a spectacular toe-tapping catch for six points. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437249635312025605

Play-action passing

This was a strength of Stafford’s game against the Bears. He showed that he can win on play action, not that there was any doubt about it. Stafford looked comfortable turning his back to the defense and faking handoffs to Darrell Henderson Jr., which worked effectively – as we saw on his deep pass to Van Jefferson and on this throw to Tyler Higbee. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1437241300617551876 Expect a heavy dosage of play action from the Rams this year once things really get rolling because as long as they have a somewhat effective running game, defenses are going to bite on the fakes.

Pass distribution

Stafford completed 20 of 26 passes, hitting six different receivers in the game. Kupp led the way with seven catches, while Tyler Higbee had five, Woods had three, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson had two and Henderson caught one. Stafford didn’t have a ton of attempts in this one despite racking up the yardage, so his passing chart lacks dots. But it’s nice to see a good distribution of short, intermediate and deep passes. And it’s even better to see him complete those two downfield shots because those were huge plays in the game.

