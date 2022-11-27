The dynamic of Sunday Splash! reports becomes even more entertaining when two different kids are on each side of the pool hollering, “Look at me!”

When it comes to the status of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, one reporter is attempting a jackknife while another has opted for a can opener.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com writes that the Rams “are uncertain” as to when or if quarterback Matthew Stafford will play again this season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media contends that there are “no current plans” to shut Stafford down.

While different, the reports aren’t in conflict. Both can be 100 percent true.

The Rams continue to insist it’s 100 percent true that Stafford doesn’t have a concussion, even though he’s back in the concussion protocol. For whatever reason, the Rams (and particularly coach Sean McVay) have tiptoed around applying the concussion label to Stafford, despite the fact that he has landed in the protocol after each of his last two games.

The Rams are pushing the notion that Stafford has a neck injury. He likely has had other ailments this season that he has chosen to keep to himself. With the season falling apart, there’s no reason to put him at risk as the Rams play out the string.

Of course, the league office may feel differently. The Ram have four standalone games over the final six weeks — a Thursday nighter against the Raiders, a Monday night game against the Packers, a Christmas game against the broncos, and a Week 17 Sunday night against the Chargers. Only one of those games can be flexed out of their (and our) misery. With Bryce Perkins (the likely starter at Kansas City) or John Wolford playing, the recent all-time regular-season high-water mark of 42 million average viewers will be safe.

The Rams can’t so easily escape their misery. But they still have a new Lombardi Trophy. While the “f–k them picks” debt came with an unexpectedly high vig, the 2021 championship can never be taken away.

Will Matthew Stafford play again this year? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk