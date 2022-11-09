Matthew Stafford placed in concussion protocol ahead of Week 10 vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford placed in concussion protocol ahead of Week 10 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford placed in concussion protocol ahead of Week 10 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said the team's medical staff determined Matthew Stafford should be placed in concussion protocol.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid and CB Trent McDuffie spoke about his return to action in Week 9 against the #Titans.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen's injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. What's more clear is the confidence the team has in 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum's ability to step in and take over the NFL's leading offense in yards gained in a pinch. ''One hundred percent,'' receiver Stefon Diggs said of Keenum, with whom he played with in Minnesota in 2017.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott returned to practice Wednesday. His knee injury limited him. Elliott missed the team’s last game, on Oct. 30 against the Bears, but owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the team anticipates Elliott playing this week against the Packers. Elliott, though, said he will wait and see how the week goes before [more]
Minty Bets, Pamela Maldonado, and Ariel Epstein break down their top values in the futures market midway through the NFL regular season.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a limited practice Wednesday as he continues rehabbing his ankle injury. Last week, Tannehill was limited in Wednesday and Friday’s practices and missed Thursday. He did not play against the Chiefs. “Things are definitely getting better,” Tannehill said, via Nick Suss of The Tennesseean. “It’s going to be something I’m [more]
Check out the initial injury report for Sunday's game in Munich between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals seek a potential solution to the hole at right guard with Will Hernandez injured.
Under Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals have only won one game against the Rams in the past four seasons.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks without showing any sign of an injury, but he landed on Wednesday’s injury report all the same. Murray is listed as a non-participant in practice because of a hamstring injury. The Cardinals only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so that listing is an estimation [more]
New York Giants RT Evan Neal and TE Daniel Bellinger did not practice on Wednesday, but WR Kenny Golladay is trending in the right direction.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
USC-UCLA might be a late-night game, but if not, Utah-Oregon will be. A top-12 game won't be seen by most of the USA. It's so #Pac12 it hurts.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kliff Kingsbury's future as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after his team's 3-6 start.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
With the first half of football season in the books, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early projections for the 2023 NFL draft