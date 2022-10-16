Matthew Stafford passes John Elway for 11th all-time in passing yards

Matthew Stafford has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL since he was drafted in 2009, racking up big yardage just about every year. Now in his 14th season, Stafford is moving up the all-time passing list.

On Sunday against the Panthers, Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 20-yard gain, which gave him 51,492 yards. He passed John Elway for 11th in NFL history, though the climb to No. 10 is steep with Aaron Rodgers having more than 56,500 yards to his name.

Stafford is one of just four active quarterbacks with at least 50,000 passing yards in their career. Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady are the other three.

#LARNotableStats With his 20-yard completion to Cooper Kupp, QB Matthew Stafford passed John Elway for 11th in all-time regular season passing yards with 5,492 yards. He is one of four active quarterbacks to have over 50,000 regular season passing yards.#LARvsCAR pic.twitter.com/ppX1yhkbR8 — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) October 16, 2022

