Matthew Stafford participated in minicamp, and Rams expect him for training camp

Despite his desire for more guaranteed money, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford participated in the team's offseason program. He practiced during the minicamp this week as the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, and coach Sean McVay reiterated that he expects Stafford to report for the start of training camp.

McVay again declined to address Stafford's contract situation.

"I couldn't be more impressed with the way he’s handled it, the way that he's led," McVay said Tuesday, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "[He's] been here every single day doing his thing, and that sure means a lot to me."

Stafford, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension two years ago, has no guaranteed money after the 2024 season.

Since acknowledging an NFL Media report earlier this offseason that Stafford wants more guaranteed money, McVay has chosen to keep contract discussion "in-house."

Stafford was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year last season after throwing for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games. A spinal cord contusion and a concussion limited him to nine games in 2022.