Matthew Stafford on pace to break two single-season franchise records with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have had a long list of quarterbacks operate their offense over the years. Guys like Kurt Warner, Jared Goff, Jim Everett, Roman Gabriel and Marc Bulger are considered the best signal-callers that have donned the horns in the franchise’s history.

Despite being in his first season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford is on track to surpass previous single-season records that were set by the quarterbacks that came before him.

The single-season leader in passing yards for the Rams is Warner, who threw for 4,830 yards in 2001. Ahead of Monday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford has 3,611 passing yards (14th-most in franchise history) and is on pace to finish with 5,115 yards.

Warner also holds the franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season with 41 back in 1999. Stafford currently has 30 touchdowns, putting him on track to conclude the year with 42 touchdown throws.

If Stafford holds his average of 300.9 passing yards per game against the Cardinals on Monday night, he would jump up to 11th in franchise history in passing yards in a season, putting him ahead of guys like Goff, Bulger, and Sam Bradford after only 13 games. And with two more touchdown passes against Arizona, he’ll tie Goff for the third-most touchdown passes in a season by a Rams quarterback with 32.

Yes, Stafford is the first Rams quarterback who will have an opportunity to play in 17 games in a single season. But even if you remove one game from Stafford’s game log this season, he’d still be near the top in every major category in franchise history.

While Stafford has had up-and-down moments in his first year in Los Angeles, he’s having a season that not many guys have had when operating the offense for the Rams.