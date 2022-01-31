The Rams opened as betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI and their quarterback is the favorite to be named the Super Bowl MVP.

Matthew Stafford has +110 odds at PointsBet of taking home the prize in Los Angeles on February 13. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is right behind him at +225.

Quarterbacks have won 31 of 55 Super Bowl MVPs, so it makes sense that the two quarterbacks would be at the top of the list. Wide receivers have been named MVP seven times and Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is in third place at +700.

There’s a big gap from Kupp to the next players. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is in fourth position at +1700 while Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are tied for fifth at +1800.

Matthew Stafford opens as Super Bowl MVP favorite originally appeared on Pro Football Talk