Matthew Stafford went to bed Wednesday night with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson as his top wideouts. On Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Rams’ receiving corps.

The Rams signed Beckham to a one-year deal. It comes 10 days after the Rams traded for edge rusher Von Miller.

They have pushed their chips to the middle of the table, going all in with a team that also includes Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore to tell you the truth,” Stafford, acquired in an offseason trade from Detroit, said Thursday. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing an organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team — AD, Jalen, Cooper, all those guys. Great players. So it’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. So, I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Stafford played with Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, among others, in Detroit. But he now has arguably the best foursome he has ever had at one time.

The question is how Beckham fits in with an offense that runs through Kupp, who is among the league leaders in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

“I’ve played with a bunch of good (receivers) in my career, and he’s up there,” Stafford said of Beckham. “He’s a talented guy. It’s one of those things where everybody on our team carves out their role. They do a great job of figuring out what that role is going to be and going out there and proving it — both on the practice field and in games — and then getting those opportunities. I know he’ll do the same. There’s a lot of time between now and that. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re on the same page, go out there and play ball.”

Matthew Stafford on Odell Beckham: Everybody on our team carves out their role originally appeared on Pro Football Talk