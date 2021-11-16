Matthew Stafford, OBJ have a first-drive miscommunication, ending in an INT

It was going well for the Rams in their first drive with Odell Beckham Jr. on the team. Until it wasn’t.

A deep throw by quarterback Matthew Stafford intended for Beckham resulted in an interception inside the 10 by 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward. Beckham appeared to stop running while the ball was in the air.

Stafford and Beckham connected for a gain of five yards on the first play of the ill-fated drive.

The duo has had limited opportunity to work together. Their first official effort didn’t go well. We’ll see how it goes the rest of the night.

