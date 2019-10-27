Matthew Stafford will now have second-longest starting streak for quarterbacks

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hadn’t missed a game since 2009. His streak of 154 consecutive starts will end on Sunday.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now has the second-longest starting streak for quarterbacks, at 134.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers continues to hold the current the longest starting streak for quarterbacks, at 215.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is in third place with 119, followed by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins with 72.

Ryan, the third pick in the 2008 draft, started the first 27 games of his career before missing a pair of games in his second season with a toe injury.

Rivers’ streak is the second longest in NFL history. The all-time record belongs to Hall of Famer Brett Favre, who started 297 consecutive regular-season games.