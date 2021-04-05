Matthew Stafford not taking Richard Sherman’s bait with 5,000-yard prediction

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Big things are expected of Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams next season after the team made a blockbuster trade to acquire the veteran quarterback. They’re the third-favorites to win the Super Bowl, are expected to have a top-10 offense and could see Stafford top Kurt Warner’s single-season franchise record of 4,830 passing yards – especially in a 17-game season.

Richard Sherman made a bold prediction for Stafford on his podcast with Cris Collinsworth last month, saying he thinks the QB will throw for 5,000 yards in Sean McVay’s offense.

“In this offense, he’s going to have so many opportunities for layup plays where it’s just pitch-and-catch that I think he goes for 5,000 this year because I don’t think he’s ever had an offense where he has had so many wide-open guys and schemed-up guys that will be perfect plays for his arm talent and who he is as a player,” Sherman said.

Stafford was asked about Sherman’s prediction, and he’s not taking the bait. Sherman isn’t on a team currently, but Stafford knows if he faces the three-time All-Pro cornerback, Sherman isn’t going to give him any easy yards or completions.

“I think Richard baits me, like he always does on the damn field. (Laughs) I got a ton of respect for him,” Stafford said, via TheRams.com. “He’s another guy that his IQ for the game of football is off the charts. He’s obviously physically gifted. He’s played this game at a high level for a long time. I appreciate those words. But I’m sure when, and if we play each other this year, he’s not going to do anything to try and help me get those 5,000, so I’m going to have to earn them on him.”

Stafford threw for 5,038 yards in 2011, and then 4,967 yards the following year. He eclipsed 4,000 yards passing in seven straight seasons, becoming just the second player ever to accomplish that at the time.

It wouldn’t be all that surprising for him to top 5,000 yards in a 17-game season, considering he averages 273.4 yards per game in his career, which would amount to 4,647.8 yards in a 17-game season.

