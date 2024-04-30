Matthew Stafford not skipping Rams OTAs despite contract request

A report emerged during the NFL draft that Matthew Stafford is seeking more guaranteed money on his contract beyond the 2024 season, an indication that he wants to continue playing for a few more years. Sean McVay confirmed the Rams and Stafford have had some talks about his contract, though there’s seemingly been no resolution yet.

McVay was asked whether Stafford would attend OTAs amid this request for more money, but he was uncertain and said “we’ll see.”

Well, on Monday, the Rams saw. They saw their quarterback on the field in a red jersey participating in OTAs for the first time. Stafford isn’t skipping these voluntary workouts, which suggests he doesn’t plan to hold out until his contract is adjusted.

Locked in with Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/AK1JqVPqEu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2024

The Rams are going to have a lot of new faces on the team this year, including tight end Colby Parkinson, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, guard Jonah Jackson and running back Blake Corum, among others.

Stafford would probably like to develop a rapport with them sooner rather than later, so it’s good to see him attending workouts despite them being voluntary.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire