Matthew Stafford not in concussion protocol, still being evaluated

The Rams were forced to finish Sunday’s game against the Saints without Matthew Stafford after he took a hit from a few defenders on a third-down sack. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion, but that doesn’t mean he has one.

A team spokesperson said after the game that Stafford isn’t in the league’s concussion protocol and is still going through testing, according to ESPN. The Rams will make a determination on Stafford’s status Monday or Tuesday, and we should get more information on his health Monday when Sean McVay is scheduled to meet with the media.

Stafford missed Week 10 while in the concussion protocol, so if he lands back there this week, it’d be the second time he does so this season. For a quarterback as tough as Stafford is, this isn’t the type of injury he can attempt to play through.

McVay said after the 27-20 loss to New Orleans that the Rams will be smart with Stafford and put his health first.

“As far as it relates to Matthew, we’re gonna be smart for him,” he said. “He’s such a warrior, he’s such a stud competitor. I know how badly he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have.”

